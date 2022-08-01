500-metre elevated road to link Jangpura RRTS station with Ring Road

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited bids for the construction of a 500-metre-long elevated road between its proposed transit hub at Jangpura and Ring Road, an NCRTC spokesperson said.

“NCRTC is constructing an elevated road from Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) to the NCRTC Complex, Jangpura of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. This elevated road will provide connectivity to the RRTS station of Jangpura,” said NCRTC spokesperson.

Though it is a small elevated section, it is going to ease traffic movement for the neighbouring areas such as Nehru Nagar. “The elevated section of about 500 metres will be constructed on 24 pillars (along the internal road) and will connect the station complex [Jangpura RRTS] with the Ring Road near Nehru Nagar. No traffic diversions are required on the Ring Road for construction. This is being done in close coordination with the authorised agencies as per the already approved plans and permissions,” officials who are aware of the project details said.

The official said that the elevated section, which will come up at an estimated cost of nearly ₹150 crore, will be completed within 19 months from the date of commencement of work.

According to the plan, the elevated section will start from the plot where the station is proposed and connect the Ring Road on the carriageway towards Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway a little before the start of the Ashram flyover. “It will not connect to the other carriageway (towards AIIMS) on the Ring Road, as AIIMS bound vehicles can take a U-turn under the Ashram flyover for getting on the elevated stretch,” said an official.

“All necessary approvals have been taken for the project. This elevated section is meant to facilitate the movement of vehicles from the station complex and nearby areas to the Ring Road,” said the official.

NCRTC has close to 12 hectares of land at Jangpura where it will be constructing its stabling yard, an operation control centre to monitor and control the time-bound operation of trains on all three RRTS corridors, office spaces and residential facility, said officials. Earlier this year, NCRTC decided to develop Jangpura as a major transit hub and is getting the influence zone plan prepared so that the station area can be developed as per transit-oriented development model.

NCRTC officials said that the elevated corridor has been proposed as the Jangpura site is surrounded by railway lines and poorly connected to the arterial road network.

S Velmurugan, chief scientist, traffic engineering and safety, Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), said, “The RRTS station should have a good parking facility. The traffic volume is anyway very high in the area where the station is located. Therefore, it is essential to do a site impact assessment. The station should be developed on the lines of transit-oriented development policy.”

NCRTC officials said that the influence zone area plan for the station will factor in the traffic situation in and around the site.

Jangpura, like Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar, will become a major transit hub on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. The 82-km RRTS corridor is expected to be operational by March 2025, while a 17-km section between Sahibabad and Duhai will be made operational by March 2023.