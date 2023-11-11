50-year-old govt employee found dead in Delhi’s Paharganj hotel

A 50-year-old government employee was found dead at a hotel in central Delhi’s Paharganj on Friday evening. The police suspect that he died by suicide.

Police identified the victim as an employee of CAG, but didn’t immediately tell his designation in the organisation. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police (Central), said when a police team broke into the hotel room in the presence of fire fighters on Friday evening, they found the victim’s body.

“We have not found any foul play so far and have initiated a probe under CrPC section 174,” said Sain.

The police identified the victim as an employee of CAG, but didn’t immediately tell his designation in the organisation.

His brother-in-law said that the victim was an auditor with the CAG, and 15 years in the Indian Air Force as well.

“He lived with his wife and two children in RK Puram and left his home in a happy mood on Friday morning after telling his family that he would return by afternoon and take them for Diwali shopping. In the evening, we got to know from the police that his body was found in a hotel room,” the brother-in-law said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that the victim checked into the hotel at 12 noon and was supposed to check out at 9pm the same day, but when he didn’t open the door late in the evening despite repeated knocks, the hotel staffers informed the police.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!