50-yr-old rapes minor girl in south-west Delhi after posing as police officer

Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on Sunday night, when she was returning home after Christmas celebrations at a church in Kamal Park of southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur, police said on Tuesday.

A senior officer said that according to the complaint the girl’s mother lodged at Sagarpur police station on Monday, the man allegedly raped her at an isolated area in a park. “Around 8pm on Sunday, when the girl and her two friends were spending some time at a park near the church on their way back home, the man impersonated a police officer and asked the other two girls to leave. When they left, the man raped the girl at knifepoint,” he said, asking not to be named.

The girl was taken to a hospital for medical examination, where doctors confirmed she had been sexually assaulted, the officer said.

The officer added that a case under Section 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act had been lodged against the man at Sagarpur police station. “He has been identified as Ajay Pal Singh, a resident of the same locality who runs a factory making plastic moulds there. He was nabbed with the help of footage from CCTV cameras and human surveillance. On Monday morning, when the police team took the girl’s friends back to the park, both the girls identified the man, who was eating at a roadside shop nearby. Singh was wearing the same clothes he had worn on the day of incident. We are checking his criminal history,” he said.

