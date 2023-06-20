66-year-old held for molesting 2 minors in Delhi’s Budh Vihar

New Delhi The accused allegedly molested the eight year-old and his brother, aged 10. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 66-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting two minor siblings living in his building twice at his home in outer Delhi’s Budh Vihar, Delhi Police officers said.

He was booked on charges of molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

According to the police, the accused, who was currently unemployed, allegedly molested the eight year-old and his brother, aged 10, last week while his family was away.

“He had requested the family of the children to provide him meals in their absence. On Thursday and Saturday, the eight-year-old girl and his brother were sent to his flat with the meals. The man allegedly molested the children on those days,” the officer said.

On Monday, when the children were again asked to visit his house, they refused, police said. The children then revealed the alleged sexual assault, following which police were informed on Monday night, officers said.

The siblings are currently under counselling, said police.