69 diesel buses sent back from ISBTs, Delhi borders

Eighteen teams comprising officials from the transport department and Delhi Traffic Police, deployed at Interstate Bus Terminals (ISBTs) and state borders, apprehended 69 diesel-run buses on Wednesday and stopped them from entering the national capital for not complying with BS6 standards as part of the Graded Response Action Plan 2 (Grap 2) norms.

The luxury bus services of Haryana Roadways, which consists of Volvo buses, had to be shut after the ban on diesel vehicles below the BS-6 norm kicked in across Delhi on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Transport officials said that most buses coming from UP and Haryana were penalised at the ISBTs in Kashmere Gate and Anand Vihar. These buses were asked to return to their respective depots without picking up passengers. A senior police official said that there was no traffic disruption at the borders due to the drive.

The restriction on buses is part of a Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) order issued in July to phase out buses running below the BS6 benchmark across Delhi-NCR. This means that only CNG, electric and BS6 buses will be allowed to ply within NCR, and to and from Delhi.

“There are 18 teams with six members each that have been deployed to take action against non-compliant buses. However, we also request the states of UP, Haryana and Rajasthan to ensure that only BS6 buses be allocated on the routes to Delhi from their depots. This will reduce confusion and help implement the Grap 2 norms,” said environment minister Gopal Rai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that flying squads will also keep a strict vigil along the borders to ensure that no diesel buses enter the city.

According to transport department estimates, 4,000-5,000 diesel buses enter Delhi every day.

Officials from other states said that while some of the services have been affected, other buses have been replaced with BS6-compliant buses for the Delhi route. The luxury bus services of Haryana Roadways, which consists of Volvo buses, had to be shut after the ban on diesel vehicles below the BS-6 norm kicked in across Delhi on Wednesday.

SP Parmar, joint transport controller of the Haryana transport department, said, “We will try to resolve issues related to the luxury buses, which are unable to run due to the ban as soon as possible. We will hold a meeting with the Delhi government and other officials concerned within two to three days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON