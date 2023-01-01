69 insurgents surrendered in 2022: Manipur CM

A total of 69 insurgents gave up arms and returned to the mainstream in Manipur in 2022, chief minister N Biren Singh said. “The government has also signed a cessation of operations agreement with the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF),” Singh said, sharing a list of achievements of his government in 2022 on Friday. “Signing similar agreements with some other groups is also in progress.”

On December 27, the Centre and the state government signed a cessation of operation agreement in New Delhi with ZUF, an armed insurgent group active in Manipur.

On the government’s war on drugs campaign, Singh said that it has been going on quite successfully with the help of the general public by providing alternatives to villagers. Due process has been initiated to give bigger benefits to poppy planters under the state’s alternative livelihood scheme, he said.

Under Manipur’s green and clean initiative, ₹5 lakh was given to 21 villages each in the Kuilong area, while another ₹5 lakh each was given to 13 villages in Churachandpur district for conserving forests.

About 1,780 acres of poppy plantations were destroyed, even as the area under poppy cultivation has declined from 6,742 acres in 2021 to 1,118 acres in 2022, as the general public responded to the government’s initiative, the chief minister said. Of the remaining 1,118 acres of poppy plantation, 450 acres have been destroyed till date, he said.

So far, 703 persons, including five village chiefs, have been arrested and 497 cases have been registered in connection with poppy plantations and smuggling of drugs, he said. The government will not compromise on matters related to drugs and corruption, the chief minister said.

In a move to enhance security of people travelling on highways, 24 GPS- fitted vehicles have been deployed, he said. A number of equipment have been procured for Manipur Fire Service as well.

As many as 40 police outposts, including 34 along the India- Myanmar border and four along highways, are under construction and are expected to be completed by February, Singh said.These outposts would help in checking illegal activities, he added.

The state’s mounted police unit has been revived, apart from introducing an unarmed tourist police unit, to help tourists as the state has started attracting more tourists, he added.

Trained female commandos have been deployed at different places and the state government has been working to raise their number, he said. With the objective of facilitating better communication among different communities, teaching of seven local dialects has already started in the state, the chief minister said.