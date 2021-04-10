6th sero survey in Delhi to start on Monday

Authorities in Delhi will conduct the sixth serological survey in the city from Monday to determine the extent of the spread of the coronavirus disease, said health department officials. Since the Covid-19 inoculation drive was opened up after the fifth survey, officials will also ask participants for their vaccination history.

The survey will measure the rate of exposure to the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, between January and April.

The protocol followed for the current round of the survey will be the same as the previous round – just over 100 samples will be collected at random from each of the 272 municipal wards in the city. The total sample size will be 28,000.

The fifth serological survey in Delhi, conducted between January 15 and January 23, to detect Covid-19 antibodies showed that 56.13% of the 28,000 people sampled tested positive, the government said in February.

The questionnaire will ask for a history of vaccination and previous infection in people whose blood samples are collected to test for the presence of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 virus.