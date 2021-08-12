Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 6-year-old girl raped in East Delhi, 1 held
delhi news

6-year-old girl raped in East Delhi, 1 held

A case of rape under the Indian Penal Code's Section 376AB, Section 6 of the protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act and sections 3(2) (v) of the SC/ST Act was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 04:07 AM IST
This is the second case of sexual assault on a minor Dalit girl in the national capital in the last 11 days.(Getty images. Representative image)

A six-year-old Dalit girl is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after she was raped, allegedly by her 34-year-old neighbour, in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Wednesday afternoon.

A case of rape under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 376AB, Section 6 of the protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act and sections 3(2) (v) of the SC/ST Act was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station.

The suspect was arrested later in the day, Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said. The locals staged a protest outside the police station.

This is the second case of sexual assault on a minor Dalit girl in the national capital in the last 11 days. On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by four men, including a 55-year-old priest, at a crematorium near Purani Nangal village, close to Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi.

Wednesday’s incident took place on the day when the charred remains of the nine-year-old girl, who was raped on August 1, were cremated by her family in the presence of police personnel.

