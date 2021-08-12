Home / Cities / Delhi News / 6-year-old girl raped in East Delhi, 1 held
This is the second case of sexual assault on a minor Dalit girl in the national capital in the last 11 days.(Getty images. Representative image)
This is the second case of sexual assault on a minor Dalit girl in the national capital in the last 11 days.(Getty images. Representative image)
delhi news

6-year-old girl raped in East Delhi, 1 held

A case of rape under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 376AB, Section 6 of the protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act and sections 3(2) (v) of the SC/ST Act was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 04:07 AM IST

A six-year-old Dalit girl is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after she was raped, allegedly by her 34-year-old neighbour, in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Wednesday afternoon.

A case of rape under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 376AB, Section 6 of the protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act and sections 3(2) (v) of the SC/ST Act was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station.

The suspect was arrested later in the day, Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said. The locals staged a protest outside the police station.

This is the second case of sexual assault on a minor Dalit girl in the national capital in the last 11 days. On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by four men, including a 55-year-old priest, at a crematorium near Purani Nangal village, close to Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi.

Wednesday’s incident took place on the day when the charred remains of the nine-year-old girl, who was raped on August 1, were cremated by her family in the presence of police personnel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.