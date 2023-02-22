7 Delhi-bound flights diverted to Jaipur as fog envelopes parts of city

Seven Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur due to low visibility until 8:15am on Wednesday as dense fog enveloped parts of Haryana, Delhi, and western Rajasthan even as the air quality in the national capital remained in the poor category while the mercury was expected to go up to 30°C.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist RK Jenamani said calm winds and the fall of night temperatures by 2 to 3 °C led to the fog.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 285 was recorded at 8.10am. On Tuesday, an average AQI of 245 was in the same poor range.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and over 400 “severe”.

A minimum temperature of 14.6°C, or three degrees above normal, was recorded on Wednesday compared to 16.1°C a day earlier.

The maximum temperature in Delhi dropped to 31.4°C on Tuesday but remained over seven degrees above normal a day after the city recorded its highest day temperature for February since 2006 at 33.6°C.

IMD said the maximum temperatures were expected to fall further but will remain three to five degrees above normal.

On Monday, the day temperature in Delhi rose to 33.6°C. IMD said this was nine degrees above normal and the third highest for February in 54 years for which data is available.

Northwest India and parts of central India have been experiencing a warmer than usual February with the average day temperature three to four degrees above normal.

In Delhi, since 1969, except for this year and 1993 (when February 17 that year recorded a peak of 33.9°C), the rest of the top warmest February days were recorded only in the last couple of days of the month. As per available data, the only warmer February days were in 1993 and 2006.

A lack of a strong western disturbance and snowfall in the hills, which would bring cool winds to the plains, have caused such high temperatures.

IMD issued a warning for farmers in the region on Tuesday saying higher day temperatures might have an adverse effect on wheat, as the crop is approaching the reproductive growth period, which is sensitive to temperature.

High temperature during the flowering and maturing period leads to a loss in yield. There could be a similar impact on other standing crops and horticulture.