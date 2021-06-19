Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
7 held after cops bust fake global call centre

On Thursday, a police team raided the call centre and found seven people making calls by posing as genuine tech supporters of the firm
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 05:34 AM IST
DCP (west) Urvija Goel said the west district’s cyber cell unit received information that some people were running an international online cheating racket through a call centre at Ganesh Nagar.

Delhi Police on Thursday busted a fake international call centre in west Delhi’s Ganesh Nagar, near Tilak Nagar, and arrested seven people for allegedly duping foreigners on the pretext of offering technical assistance by impersonating the technical support staff of a multinational firm.

“It was also learnt that the racketeers were cheating people based in the US on the pretext of providing them technical support by projecting themselves as the official technical support staff of an e-commerce major,” said Goel.

On Thursday, a police team raided the call centre and found seven people making calls by posing as genuine tech supporters of the firm, said Goel.

“The technical support scam begins with a pre-recorded call claiming that suspicious transactions have taken place in their account,” added the DCP.

Later, after persuading them to connect with them, the scamsters gain access to their computers or mobiles to cheat them, police said.

