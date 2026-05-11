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700 feedback received on Delhi's draft EV policy; 400 from individuals: Transport minister

700 feedback received on Delhi's draft EV policy; 400 from individuals: Transport minister

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:54 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government has received feedback from 700 stakeholders over its proposed EV policy to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the city, transport minister Pankaj Singh said on Monday.

700 feedback received on Delhi's draft EV policy; 400 from individuals: Transport minister

Many suggestions were received regarding batteries of EVs, charging points and scrapping of old vehicles. Some suggested separate permits for e-autos, higher subsidy on two-wheelers for gig workers, bigger e-bus fleet for schools and subsidy on installation of charging infrastructure, officials said.

The draft of EV Policy, 2026, was placed in the public domain on April 10, seeking feedback and suggestions from stakeholders within one month.

Singh said several "constructive and profound" suggestions have come up during the consultation process and are being carefully examined by the government.

"Suitable recommendations and practical inputs received from the stakeholders will be incorporated wherever found appropriate in order to make the policy more robust, inclusive and implementation-focused," he said in a statement.

The transport minister said the department received feedback and suggestions from close to 700 stakeholders, including around 400 from the general public, including individuals, vehicle owners, commuters, resident welfare associations , students, delivery riders and gig workers.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is committed to formulating a progressive and implementation-oriented EV policy that accelerates clean mobility adoption while safeguarding environmental and public health interests," Singh said.

The final Delhi EV Policy 2026, is being designed as a comprehensive and progressive framework with the objective of creating a benchmark model that can serve as an example not only for other Indian cities but also internationally, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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