New Delhi, The Delhi government has received feedback from 700 stakeholders over its proposed EV policy to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the city, transport minister Pankaj Singh said on Monday.

700 feedback received on Delhi's draft EV policy; 400 from individuals: Transport minister

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Many suggestions were received regarding batteries of EVs, charging points and scrapping of old vehicles. Some suggested separate permits for e-autos, higher subsidy on two-wheelers for gig workers, bigger e-bus fleet for schools and subsidy on installation of charging infrastructure, officials said.

The draft of EV Policy, 2026, was placed in the public domain on April 10, seeking feedback and suggestions from stakeholders within one month.

Singh said several "constructive and profound" suggestions have come up during the consultation process and are being carefully examined by the government.

"Suitable recommendations and practical inputs received from the stakeholders will be incorporated wherever found appropriate in order to make the policy more robust, inclusive and implementation-focused," he said in a statement.

The transport minister said the department received feedback and suggestions from close to 700 stakeholders, including around 400 from the general public, including individuals, vehicle owners, commuters, resident welfare associations , students, delivery riders and gig workers.

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{{^usCountry}} Around 200 submissions were received from industry stakeholders, including the original equipment manufacturers and their associations, EV charging and battery swapping operators, vehicle scrappers, battery recyclers, power discoms and fleet aggregators, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 200 submissions were received from industry stakeholders, including the original equipment manufacturers and their associations, EV charging and battery swapping operators, vehicle scrappers, battery recyclers, power discoms and fleet aggregators, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} More than 50 suggestions were submitted by schools, NGOs, think tanks, research institutions, universities, consulting organisations, environmental groups, international organisations, policy advisory bodies, trade associations and civil society organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 50 suggestions were submitted by schools, NGOs, think tanks, research institutions, universities, consulting organisations, environmental groups, international organisations, policy advisory bodies, trade associations and civil society organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Transport department also received around a dozen submissions from various government departments, ministries and statutory authorities, he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Transport department also received around a dozen submissions from various government departments, ministries and statutory authorities, he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The draft EV policy has laid down various subsidies for faster adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi, which includes the scrapping of the incentive up to ₹1 lakh on purchasing a new electric car, road tax and registration charge waiver, up to ₹30,000 subsidy on buying a new electric two-wheeler, and up to ₹50,000 on a new e-auto. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The draft EV policy has laid down various subsidies for faster adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi, which includes the scrapping of the incentive up to ₹1 lakh on purchasing a new electric car, road tax and registration charge waiver, up to ₹30,000 subsidy on buying a new electric two-wheeler, and up to ₹50,000 on a new e-auto. {{/usCountry}}

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"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is committed to formulating a progressive and implementation-oriented EV policy that accelerates clean mobility adoption while safeguarding environmental and public health interests," Singh said.

The final Delhi EV Policy 2026, is being designed as a comprehensive and progressive framework with the objective of creating a benchmark model that can serve as an example not only for other Indian cities but also internationally, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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