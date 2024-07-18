70-yr-old Kuwait embassy staff held for molestation

The Delhi Police have arrested a 70-year-old man who worked at the Kuwait embassy in Chanakyapuri for allegedly molesting his colleague inside the mission complex, officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Police officials said the matter came to light on July 11. (PTI)

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla confirmed the incident, adding that both the victim, 20, and the arrested accused are Indian citizens who work as multi-tasking staffers at the embassy.

Giving details of the matter, a senior police officer said that the matter came to light on July 11, when the woman filed a police complaint against the accused, alleging that he had molested her inside the embassy earlier that day.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and an investigation was taken up. Police said the accused was arrested the same day and produced before court.

In a statement released on Thursday, Kuwait embassy said that they’ll wait for the conclusion of police investigation to any action. “As the case is being investigated by the police/ sub judice, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait shall wait for the outcome of the investigation/ court directive, before taking any action,” the statement read.

The complainant is still reporting, as usual, to the embassy for carrying out routine work, they said.

The incident comes a fortnight after the police booked a 54-year-old staffer at the Pakistan high commission for allegedly molesting a woman at a diplomat’s residence at Tilak Marg on June 28.

The accused, a Pakistani national, worked as a cook at the diplomat’s residence, and has allegedly been sent back to Pakistan, and his current whereabouts are unknown, police said. The woman, an Indian national, works at the diplomat’s home as a house help and was residing at the staff quarters on the premises.