...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

72-year-old CA robbed, kidnapped from Sainik Farms home in south Delhi; two arrested

72-year-old CA robbed, kidnapped from Sainik Farms home in south Delhi; two arrested

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:41 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, A 72-year-old chartered accountant was robbed, assaulted, taped and kidnapped from his residence in south Delhi's Sainik Farms area by three men who barged into his house when he was alone, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

72-year-old CA robbed, kidnapped from Sainik Farms home in south Delhi; two arrested

The accused abandoned the victim and his car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway when they failed to extort an amount of 50 lakh from him, they said.

Two of the accused were arrested after a 36-hour chase, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining suspect, they added.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 7.45 pm on May 2.

"The elderly man was alone when three individuals forcibly broke into his residence. The accused overpowered him, assaulted him and restrained him using tape," the officer said.

The accused allegedly looted 5 lakh kept in an almirah, 8,000-10,000 from a drawer, a purse containing cash, three rings, and important documents, including the victim's Aadhaar card, driving licence, credit card and a mobile phone, he said.

Considering the seriousness of the offence, he said, multiple police teams were formed to investigate the case and arrest the accused. The teams analysed CCTV footage, conducted local enquiries and used technical surveillance to identify the accused.

"After sustained efforts and a 36-hour chase, police apprehended two accused from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The arrested accused were identified as Surender, a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana , and a 40-year-old woman from Kalkaji in Delhi," said the police officer.

Police have not disclosed the identity or other details of the victim.

Officials said they have recovered 4 lakh out of the robbed cash, the victim's purse and car, and an air gun allegedly used during the offence.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
delhi police chartered accountant new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / 72-year-old CA robbed, kidnapped from Sainik Farms home in south Delhi; two arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.