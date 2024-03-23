73% turnout to vote in JNU students union elections

Students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cast their votes on Friday as the the much-awaited polling for JNU students’ union (JNUSU) was conducted after a gap of four years. Students wait to cast their votes at JNU on Friday. (ANI)

According to the final list of electorates released by the student election committee (EC), a total of 7,751 voters were expected to cast their votes to elect the members of the central panel as well as the councillors for the various schools. Additionally, arrangements of a digital voting system had also been set up for visually impaired students.

Shailendra Kumar, chairperson of the election committee said that the voter turnout was around 73% of the expected number.

EC also said the counting of polls started late on Friday in the School of International Studies (SIS). The results of the JNUSU elections is scheduled to be declared on March 24, following which the president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary will be elected for the central panel and 42 councillors will be elected. The voting, that was supposed to begin at 9am on Friday was delayed by almost two hours and began at 11am and ended at about 7pm, the EC member added. According to a schedule released by EC, the voting was supposed to take place in two phases, from 9am to 1pm and then from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Kumar said that the delay in the polling process was due to issues regarding arrangements.

Nomination cancelled

The nomination of left panel general secretary Swati Singh was cancelled late on Thursday night. An official notice, issued by the EC, as seen by HT, read, “This is to inform you all that, as per the order of GRC dated 21 March, 2024. vide No. JNU/DOS/JNUSU/2023-24/ the candidature of Ms. Swati Singh contesting for the post of General Secretary in the Central Panel stands cancelled.” EC members did not confirm the reason for it , but the Left student organisations have issued a joint appeal that an all-organisation meeting should be called to discuss the same and a re-election for the post be conducted.

Protests in solidarity with Singh continued on the lawns in front of the School of International Studies in between the polling process.