AAP protest: Commuters face traffic snarls as police shut several roads in central Delhi

New Delhi, Commuters were having a harrowing time at ITO, Rajghat and Vikas Marg here on Friday morning as they were hit by heavy traffic congestion due to closure of roads towards DDU Marg in view of A's protest. HT Image

Besides, security has been beefed up in several parts of the city and many roads have been barricaded after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday night, leading to massive protests by the leaders and workers of Aam Aadmi Party .

The Delhi police have put up multiple layers of barricading on the roads leading to the offices of BJP, A and ED in view of the demonstrations.

A leaders and supporters are protesting at the ITO intersection, which is near the A and BJP headquarters at the DDU Marg here. Police officials were asking protestors to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the area.

The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory on X, "In view of the proposed protest by political party at DDU Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly."

Many A workers and supporters blocked the roads at different places in central Delhi, forcing the police to detain them, which led to massive traffic jams at ITO and Rajghat.

Huge traffic congestion was also witnessed at Geeta Colony and Rajghat.

As the roads leading to the ED office were also shut, the traffic police advised commuters to avoid Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, and Dr J Abdul Kalam Road.

Following Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the A had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP. Ahead of the protest, police beefed up security with multi-layered barricading on roads where A leaders and workers had planned to stage demonstrations.

Paramilitary personnel have also been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the areas around the offices of A, BJP and ED.

A leader Gopal Rai had announced nationwide protests against the BJP over the arrest of the Delhi chief minister.

