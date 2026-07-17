730 rainwater harvesting systems restored across Delhi, says minister

The Delhi government has completed the restoration work of around 730 rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems across the city, water minister Parvesh Verma said on Thursday, adding that the measures to make rainwater harvesting mandatory for all new borewell permissions is under consideration, ensuring that groundwater extraction is matched by groundwater recharge.

Water minister Parvesh Verma at Tyagaraj Stadium inspecting restored rainwater harvesting system. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

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Delhi government has taken up the restoration of 1,000 existing rainwater harvesting systems and the construction of 500 new RWH structures across government offices, schools, hospitals, stadiums and other public institutions, he said, speaking at Thyagraj Stadium, where he was inspecting the restored RWH system and reviewing the progress of the project.

“Significant progress has already been achieved. Around 400 existing rainwater harvesting systems have been restored, while work is under progress on more than 400 additional systems, taking the total number of completed and ongoing restoration works to over 800,” he added.

Similarly, against the target of constructing 500 new rainwater harvesting structures, nearly 100 have been completed and more than 250 are under construction, with work progressing rapidly across departments.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition, the Delhi Jal Board has independently undertaken the restoration of 611 existing rainwater harvesting systems; 330 have already been completed, 120 are under progress, and work on the remaining sites is being taken up in phases, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, the Delhi Jal Board has independently undertaken the restoration of 611 existing rainwater harvesting systems; 330 have already been completed, 120 are under progress, and work on the remaining sites is being taken up in phases, he said. {{/usCountry}}