73K of 80K seats at DU allocated, varsity to set up 2 control rooms

The Delhi University on Saturday announced that a total of 72,865 students have accepted the undergraduate seat allocated to them offered to them as part of a new online admissions process.

A little over 150,000 students had applied to DU, and of these, the highest 80,164 scorers in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) were allotted all the available seats in the university based on the courses and colleges they indicated preferences for.

The university said that it will announce the number of vacant seats on October 25 at 5pm, and a window will open for candidates who accepted their seats in first round to “upgrade” their choice, with a second allocation list to be released on October 30.

“Only candidates who have secured admissions and paid the fees will be considered for upgradation for subsequent rounds,” the university said in a statement.

A third list, if required, will be published on November 10.

DU officials had earlier stated that students who did not accept their offers in the first round have been removed and others will move up to become eligible, and thus be assigned slots.

Referring to complaints raised by candidates over caste certificates uploaded to the university portal being rejected by colleges, DU officials said that such candidates will be considered in the unreserved category subject to the availability of seats, noting that it had repeatedly advised students to ensure that their required documents and certificates are in the prescribed format.

Meanwhile, the varsity said it is setting up two joint control rooms in the north and south campus for a week starting November 2 to ensure the smooth induction of students in the upcoming academic session. “The university will set up two joint control rooms, one each in North and South Campus beginning from 2nd November till 11th November,” the statement said. The phone number for the north campus joint control room is 27767221, while the one for the south campus is 24119832, it said.

Registrar Vikas Gupta said the DU proctorial board held a meeting on Friday with Delhi Police and senior university officials. “A number of important decisions were taken in the meeting to ensure the maintenance of discipline and prevention of ragging in the university and college campuses in this connection. The colleges and departments have been requested to strictly enforce the rules and regulations issued from time to time especially the sexual harassment of women at workplace,” Gupta said.

In addition, DU officials said that anti-ragging posters in English and Hindi have been installed at strategic locations at the campuses. Colleges, centres, and hostels have been requested to restrict the entry of outsiders and to prominently display rules regarding prohibition of ragging in their respective institutions, they added.

“All colleges faculty departments hostels have been requested to form anti ragging disciplinary committee and vigilance squad taking help of NCC and NSS student volunteers wherever possible to monitor ragging,” Gupta said, adding that the punishment for ragging is suspension, expulsion or cancellation of degree.

Police deployment has also been a top priority, especially in women’s colleges, DU officials said. They said police pickets will be placed outside every college in addition to patrolling, which has been in force to monitor and to take speedy action in case of any untoward incident on the campus.

“Delhi Police have assured that women police in plainclothes will be deployed in the university as well as outside the premises of each college. In case of any ragging or eve-teasing, the police will take care of the offenders,” Gupta said.