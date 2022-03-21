Home / Cities / Delhi News / 73-year-old woman dies after assault by son in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar
73-year-old woman dies after assault by son in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

The police registered a case against Angoori Devi’s son Bhagwan Dassbased on her son-in-law’s statement, who told them that the former assaulted her due to a property dispute
Angoori Devi was moved to Safdarjung Hospital for better treatment on Saturday as her condition deteriorated, but succumbed to her injuries. (representative image)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 09:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his mother, who died on Saturday due to the severity of her injuries.

On Thursday, authorities of DDU Hospital in west Delhi informed the police that the woman, identified as 73-year-old Angoori Devi, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was admitted by her son-in-law Manoj Kumar with severe injuries. Police said she was unfit to give a statement.

They registered a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the suspect, Angoori Devi’s son Bhagwan Dass, a resident of Mohan Garden,based on Manoj’s statement, who told them that the former assaulted his mother due to a property dispute.

The police arrested Bhagwan Dass from his residence in Uttam Nagar the same day.

They said Angoori Devi was moved to Safdarjung Hospital for better treatment on Saturday as her condition deteriorated, but succumbed to her injuries.

“On Saturday evening, our team received information regarding the death of the woman at Safdarjung Hospital. We added Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR in the case. Proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are going on,” a police officer privy to the matter said.

