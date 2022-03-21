73-year-old woman dies after assault by son in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar
Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his mother, who died on Saturday due to the severity of her injuries.
On Thursday, authorities of DDU Hospital in west Delhi informed the police that the woman, identified as 73-year-old Angoori Devi, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was admitted by her son-in-law Manoj Kumar with severe injuries. Police said she was unfit to give a statement.
They registered a case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the suspect, Angoori Devi’s son Bhagwan Dass, a resident of Mohan Garden,based on Manoj’s statement, who told them that the former assaulted his mother due to a property dispute.
The police arrested Bhagwan Dass from his residence in Uttam Nagar the same day.
They said Angoori Devi was moved to Safdarjung Hospital for better treatment on Saturday as her condition deteriorated, but succumbed to her injuries.
“On Saturday evening, our team received information regarding the death of the woman at Safdarjung Hospital. We added Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR in the case. Proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are going on,” a police officer privy to the matter said.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
