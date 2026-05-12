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77,000 Delhi households complete self-enumeration

Over 77,000 households in Delhi have completed self-enumeration for Census 2027, with northeast Delhi leading participation rates.

Published on: May 12, 2026 03:12 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi: More than 77,000 households have completed self-enumeration under the Census 2027 exercise, with northeast Delhi recording the highest participation, according to official data released on Monday.

Of the 93,521 self-enumerations recorded across the city, 77,372 households completed the process, while 16,149 initiated it (HT)

Of the 93,521 self-enumerations recorded across the city, 77,372 households completed the process, while 16,149 initiated it.

Northeast district topped the list with 16,146 self-enumerations, followed by southwest Delhi (15,086) and northwest Delhi (14,775). West district recorded 10,146 self-enumerations, while east Delhi registered 8,763. Officials said these districts also had among the highest populations in the 2011 Census.

The lowest numbers were recorded in Outer North (545), Old Delhi (566), Central North (1,149), North (3,348), Central (4,042), South East (5,614), South (6,429), and New Delhi (6,912).

Officials said most low-performing districts have relatively smaller populations. Outer North, Old Delhi and Central North were recently carved out as separate districts.

In terms of completion rates, Outer North led with 87.16% of initiated self-enumerations completed, followed by Central North (84.42%), Northeast (84.31%) and West (84.30%). Most districts maintained completion rates above 82%, officials added.

Under the HLO, officials systematically map, list and geo-tag all buildings and households to gather data on housing conditions, amenities and asset ownership, forming the foundation for the subsequent population enumeration exercise.

For the first time, the Census is being conducted digitally, with the option of self-enumeration available to residents. More than three million enumerators, supervisors and officials are involved nationwide. Data is being collected and submitted through a mobile application, while the self-enumeration portal is available in 16 languages, including Hindi and English.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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