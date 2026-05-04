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7,800 fire calls this year already, highlight systemic lapses

Delhi reported over 7,800 fire emergencies in 2026's first four months, mostly due to poor electrical maintenance, raising safety concerns.

Published on: May 04, 2026 05:22 am IST
By Paras Singh, Jignasa Sinha, New Delhi
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Delhi has witnessed over 7,800 fire-related emergencies in just the first four months of 2026, with the majority linked to poor upkeep of electrical appliances and wiring – a factor also cited in Sunday’s Vivek Vihar tragedy that killed nine people, officials said.

A senior DFS officer said they now receive almost 120 to 160 calls every day in recent weeks (Hindustan Times)

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said residents across the Capital should undertake precautionary measures to ensure safety of household appliances. A senior DFS officer said they now receive almost 120 to 160 calls every day in recent weeks.

“The calls seem to be going up due to weather conditions and load on electricity units. Rising temperatures and prolonged use of air conditioners are increasing the electricity load. After months of not using ACs and wiring systems, people must upgrade these,” the officer said.

Fire officials also said loose electrical joints or patches should be avoided, especially around appliances, as they may cause sparking due to overheating.

“Residents and business establishments easily install heavy machines, ACs, and other items but rarely fix their old wiring and meters. During winters, we all switch off ACs and other items for months, and when we suddenly switch them on without repairs, they can malfunction,” another officer said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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