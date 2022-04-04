Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

80 hectares earmarked for AIIMS revamp plan; DDA invites comments

The campus master plan will include a 3k-bed hospital, new academic buildings, as well as new hostel blocks, said a Delhi Development Authority official.
AIIMS, Delhi (File Photo/PTI)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 02:45 AM IST
ByRisha Chitlangia, New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited public comments for amending the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021, with regard to the redevelopment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in south Delhi. Around 80 hectares has to be declared as ‘development area’ in the zonal plan for the redevelopment project, said officials in the know of the matter.

“People have been given time till mid-May to submit their suggestions/objections regarding the proposed changes. This is an important project. The plan is to make the premier institute into a world-class medical university and develop infrastructure to meet future requirements,” said a senior DDA official.

Approximately 43.54 hectare in east Ansari Nagar, 11.33 hectare in west Ansari Nagar, 12.95 hectare in Masjid Moth campus, 5.86 hectare in AIIMS trauma centre campus and 6.05 hectare in trauma centre extension will be used for the project.

“For the project, the land use of around 1.69 hectare of green space (in west Ansari Nagar) will be changed from ‘recreational’ to ‘public’ and ‘semi public’. We will invite public comment on this proposal as well,” said the DDA official. The proposals were approved last month in a meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

According to a senior DDA official, the redevelopment project envisages upgradation of the entire AIIMS campus and its facilities to bring it at par with international standards.

“The vision for redevelopment is to create a smart and sustainable campus that meets all present and future requirements of healthcare, education, and research. The campus master plan will include a new hospital for 3,000 beds, new academic and research buildings for multiple graduate and post-graduate programmes and new hostel blocks,” said the official.

