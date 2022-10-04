80-year-old woman beaten up in east Delhi’s Shahdara

HT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: An 80-year-old woman was beaten up and robbed at her residence in Shahdara’s GTB Enclave area on Sunday, police said adding that a case has been registered but the accused is at large.

Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said that the victim has been identified as Susheela, 80, resident of Janta Flats. She is currently admitted in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment but is said to be out of danger.

Police said that a control room call was received at GTB Enclave police station regarding robbery and injury to a woman. When police reached the spot, it was found that Susheela has been taken to hospital. During enquiry, it was revealed that she lives alone at her residence and around 4:20pm, one Gopi who is known to her and has visited the house multiple times came and asked for water. “The victim gave her water after which she asked him to leave as she had to leave for the nearby temple. However, Gopi suddenly took out a knife and assaulted her. He inflicted injuries on her wrist and neck before fleeing with the jewellery she was wearing,” the officer said.

The accused managed to take the senior citizen’s gold chain, bangles, and earrings when he fled, police said. According to an investigator, Gopi, aged around 35, has been known to Susheela for many years and met her for the first time in a local temple. When police checked his criminal background, so far, no case has come to the fore.

The DCP said that a robbery case has been registered and teams have been formed to nab the accuse. “The injured woman has been treated in GTB Hospital and out of danger. She is being taken care of by the police personnel also,” the officer said.

Police said that Susheela has been living alone for many years as her husband and son both passed away and her daughter-in-law lives with her grandson in a house nearby.

