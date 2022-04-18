A befitting finale at Rajdhani College, courtesy Benny Dayal
Neck-to-neck contests, scintillating performances and the OG campus vibe — Thunderstruck ’22, the annual cultural fest of Rajdhani College, had it all. Taking the fun quotient a notch higher was singer Benny Dayal, who had the audience grooving to some of his chartbusters, including Badtameez Dil (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013) and the title track of Bang Bang (2014).
Delhi’s sweltering heat also fetched a mid-concert comment from Dayal, who exuded spunk with not just his performance, but his uber cool attire, too. “Log kehte hai Delhi mein bahut garmi hai. Dilli, dikhao apni garmi!” he said, to a cheering crowd of more than 10,000 people.
The fun-filled two-day event saw a lineup of competitions in the fields of fashion, dance, etc. as students reminisced the good ol’ days of physical fests. Manvi Saraogi, a third-year student and member of Bellissimo, the fashion society of Motilal Nehru College, shares: “When you walk the ramp in front of an audience and judges, it’s a different feeling. You don’t think about winning or losing, but about showcasing your best.”
On day two, dramatics societies of various colleges highlighted social issues through their plays. Mehar Sachdev, a student of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, says, “We feel a responsibility of educating others about the existing condition of our democracy. There is a different mahaul that gets set during street plays, it’s amazing to look at.”
“In the last two years, the situation has been very grim. Ever since we reopened, students have been asking for a big cultural fest. But, I was hesitant if students would attend... The crowd we saw at the fest was unprecedented,” says professor Rajesh Giri, principal, Rajdhani College.
It was also the dance talent of various colleges, in both classical and western formats, that made the aura festive and upbeat. A. Saumya, a BA Program student of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, had the audience spellbound with a Bharatanatyam recital of the mythological episode of Draupadi cheer-haran. Having bagged the trophy, the elated student, says, “What I performed is part of a larger 35-minute varnam on the entire Mahabharata. I perfected the parts of Shakuni, Duryodhana, Yudhishitra in the dice play and Draupadi and Krishna during the cheerharan.”
Author tweets @siddhijainn
-
Commuters face hardships as auto, taxi unions go on strike over fuel price hike
Commuters had a harrowing time as various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the capital went on a two-day strike on Monday to demand a CNG subsidy and fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices. Vinay Prajapati, who arrived in the city on Monday morning with his family and was unaware of the strike, had to call his friend to drop him home.
-
Curfew in Maharashtra's Achalpur after clashes between two communities
A curfew was imposed in Achalpur city of Maharashtra's Amravati district following clashes between members of two communities who allegedly pelted stones at each other over the removal of religious flags, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying on Monday. As many as 22 people from both the groups have also been taken into custody following the violence which took place on Sunday midnight, PTI quoted additional superintendent of police Shashikant Satav as saying.
-
12-year-old boy killed, two others injured in blast at Ajnala village in Punjab
A 12-year-old boy was killed and two of Sukhjit Singh's friends were injured when a blast occurred at Kotla Kazian village in Ajnala sub division of Punjab on Sunday night. Also read: Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab Police said Sukhjit Singh died on the spot, while his friend Tarundeep Singh, also 12, and another boy were injured. Police are yet to confirm the identity of the third victim.
-
Delhi top cop denies claims of bid to hoist saffron flags at Jahangirpuri mosque
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday denied claims of attempts being made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti 'Shobha Yatra' procession, news agency PTI reported. The Delhi Police Crime Branch is probing the violence which took place during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday. 14 teams have been set up to probe the violence from all angles.
-
Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab
Eight trains, including four express ones, were cancelled on Monday after a goods train derailed on the Ambala-Ropar route in Ropar district of Punjab around midnight. Also read: SYL canal row: Haryana likely to file contempt petition against Punjab Ambala division railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said that traffic on the route had been disrupted following the incident at 12.30am and added that rail services were likely to resume by Monday evening.
