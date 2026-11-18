A year after his 16-year-old son allegedly died by suicide, the father is still waiting for justice, saying repeated visits to police offices and court hearings have yielded no progress in the investigation into allegations that the teenager was harassed by his teachers. A police officer aware of the investigation said statements of five students had been recorded and the teachers named in the suicide note had been questioned once. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

The boy, a Class 10 student at a central Delhi school, died allegedly after jumping from a Metro station building in west Delhi on November 18 last year. He had left behind a note allegedly naming four teachers and accusing them of subjecting him to harassment.

The boy's death had prompted protests by his family and students, following which the four teachers and the headmistress were suspended.

The father told HT on Tuesday that the family had visited the Crime Branch office multiple times over the past year and had also attended several court hearings, but had not received any concrete update on the investigation.

"We have been going to the Crime Branch offices repeatedly and have also visited the court several times. Every time, the court asks the police to submit a status report, and the police say that the investigation is still underway. It has been a year, but we are still waiting for justice," he said.

Family still coping, probe continues He said the loss continues to affect the family every day, particularly his wife, who has struggled to come to terms with their son's death. The father said he has taken two to three days off work to stay with her and provide emotional support.

"Not a single day goes by when we don't remember our son. His mother is still unable to cope with the loss. I had to take a few days off just to be with her and support her. It has been extremely difficult for the family," he said.

A police officer aware of the investigation said statements of five students had been recorded and the teachers named in the suicide note had been questioned once.

"We have recorded the statements of five students in connection with the case. The teachers concerned have also been questioned once. The investigation is continuing," the officer said.

The incident The incident dates back to November 18, 2025, when the teenager allegedly jumped from a Metro station building in west Delhi after school. Police found a one-and-a-half-page note in his bag in which he allegedly detailed instances of harassment and named four teachers, holding them responsible for his death.

The note reportedly mentioned that his last wish was that no other student should be subjected to similar treatment. He also apologised to his parents and elder brother.

The family had alleged that the teenager was repeatedly singled out by teachers over minor classroom issues, including talking, laughing and scoring fewer marks. His father had also said that the boy had informed the school counsellor about his distress.

The father said that his son had complained about being troubled in class. He had assured the teenager that they would consider changing his school after the Class 10 board examinations.

A year on, the family says it is yet to see the investigation conclude.

"Our wish remains what my son's was. No child should go through what he did. If police and the courts take a strict view of this incident, no teacher will dare to humiliate a teenager in front of everyone," the father said.