Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the Delhi government’s e-Office system, set to complete one year on July 1, has processed over 140,000 e-files and more than 920,000 e-receipts since its launch, with 75% of government work now being carried out through the digital platform.

Gupta said that as of March 8, 2025, 5,005 officers and employees across 198 departments and offices were using e-Office (@BJP4Delhi)

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“Over the past year, the government’s administrative functioning has visibly changed. Earlier, most official work was done through paper files. Today, file movement, correspondence, and approvals are handled online. This has accelerated file disposal and improved transparency and accountability,” Gupta said in a statement.

The mandatory e-Office system came into full effect across all 132 core government departments on July 1, 2025. The finance department had mandated that all proposals be sent strictly through the digital portal to reduce processing time. The system was also aimed at making record-keeping more secure, reducing unnecessary delays, and enabling smoother inter-departmental coordination.

Gupta said that as of March 8, 2025, 5,005 officers and employees across 198 departments and offices were using e-Office. “By June 27, 2026, the number had risen to 15,748 officers and employees across 235 departments and offices,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} The e-Office system has been developed under three separate categories to cater to different administrative functions: the first for government departments, the second for public sector undertakings, boards, corporations, commissions, autonomous bodies, and local bodies, and the third for universities, colleges, and other educational institutions. Currently, all 132 government departments are part of the system, with 11,940 active users. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The e-Office system has been developed under three separate categories to cater to different administrative functions: the first for government departments, the second for public sector undertakings, boards, corporations, commissions, autonomous bodies, and local bodies, and the third for universities, colleges, and other educational institutions. Currently, all 132 government departments are part of the system, with 11,940 active users. {{/usCountry}}

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Between July 1, 2025, and April 12, 2026, government departments processed 1,14,603 e-files and 9.2 lakh e-receipts, the Chief Minister said.

Gupta added that 120 of the 132 government departments –- about 91% –- have been using e-Office regularly. Similarly, 36 of the 55 public sector undertakings, boards, corporations, commissions, and autonomous and local bodies –- about 65.5% –- are using the system. Among universities, colleges, and other educational institutions, 21 out of 48 –- about 43.8% –- have adopted e-Office. Overall, 177 of the 235 departments and offices –- about 75.3%–- are now regularly carrying out official work through the platform.