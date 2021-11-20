AadiMahotsav: A celebration of tribal culture, cuisine and creativity

New Delhi

Promoting tribal craft, culture and spirit, the annual Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav in the Capital breaks the perception around tribals or adivasis, being primitive forest dwellers and connects them to buyers and adds to their income stream.

For Lahaul Spiti-based tribal textile artisan Gulshan Kumar, who has been participating since 2015, the exhibition is a way for generations to continue their crafts. He says, “Coming to the festival adds to our revenue, which also helps in next generations not repelling from our traditional craft.”

One among the 1,000 participating craftsmen from over 20 states across India, Kumar exhibits handmade shawls and woollen clothing from the Himalayan region.

The exhibition at Dilli Haat, INA sees the sale of vibrant tribal handicrafts, art, paintings, fabrics and jewellery across 200 stalls.

The team of Rajesh Yalam, a Gond tribal from Bastar, Chhattisgarh, is selling local tribal food. “I’ve been visiting [the exhibition] for three years. We are selling mahua tea and laddus, rice alcohol and chapda chutney, made from red ants. Events like these helps the situation back home, as it increases demand and in turn, helps in rozgaar (livelihood),” says Yalam.

With the e-commerce revolution, the tribal artisans are also being taught how to use digital payments by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED). “We have digitised payments for tribal artisans, and have also made their fare available online. There will be a fair price set by TRIFED for each item, so no bargaining occurs with these sellers,” informs Pravir Krishna, MD, TRIFED.

Catch It Live

What: Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav 2021

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi

On till: November 30

Timing: 10:30 am - 8 pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat INA on Yellow and Pink Lines

