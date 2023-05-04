AAP alleges snooping at Arvind Kejriwal’s house

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in a press conference on Thursday, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using the Delhi Police to spy on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP members of parliament (MP) Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh also wrote to the Delhi Police commissioner demanding an explanation for the allegations.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the press conference, AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “A couple of days ago, a drone was spotted flying outside the official residence of Kejriwal. Unfortunately, even to this day, no one has been arrested for this offence. Over the last couple of days, a few officers from the “special cell” of Delhi Police were seen roaming outside the CM’s residence throughout the day. When asked about the reason for their presence, these officers said they were there on a “special task”. What is this “special task” which has not even been conveyed to the CM? Are these officers deputed outside to keep a watch on him and his movements?”

He claimed that Delhi Police’s special staff has been interrogating visitors at the CM’s residence in a “mysterious manner” and said that spying on an elected chief minister was a crime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior Delhi Police officer said that the allegations were unfounded.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the allegation levelled by AAP leaders is their last-ditch attempt to divert attention from other issues.

“They are trying to divert attention from Kejriwal’s bungalow renovation scam, and liquor scam. AAP leaders are frustrated as the public perception and image of the “common man” built by Kejriwal has totally eroded. Today when all their efforts to divert public attention from the Raj Mahal scam (the alleged irregularities in renovation) have failed, AAP leaders have popped up this allegation of spying outside the CM’s house,” said Kapoor.