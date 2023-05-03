'Named in chargesheet by mistake?' Kejriwal's salvo at ED after Sanjay Singh dragged in liquor case

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the entire liquor case is fake which gets proved as AAP MP Sanjay Singh was 'mistakenly named' in the chargesheet. "Does anyone get named in a chargesheet by mistake? It is clear from this that the whole case is fake. Prime Minister is doing this just to defame the most honest party of the country and to stop the fastest growing party under dirty politics. It does not suit them," Kejriwal tweeted after Sanjay Singh claimed that ED wrote him a letter informing him that he was named by mistake. ED said Sanjay Singh's name appears four times in the chargesheet out of which one reference is wrong.

"This happened in the history for the first time that ED wrote to me and admitted that my name was written by mistake in the chargesheet," Sanjay Singh said.

Sanjay Singh has written to the Union finance secretary seeking sanction to prosecute ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and assistant director Jogender Singh for 'knowingly and intentionally' making 'untrue, defamatory and incriminating' statements against Sanjay Singh.

The AAP MP said he already sent a legal notice to the officers to issue an open and public apology.

ED sources, as reported by PTI, said the name of Sanjay Singh appears four times in the chargesheet out of which one reference is wrong and was typed inadvertently. The agency said it has moved a petition in the court to correct the mistake.

On Tuesday, reports claimed Raghav Chadha was named in the chargesheet of the excise policy which Chadha dismissed and said that it was part of propaganda to harm his reputation and credibility. Raghav Chadha was not named as an accused but as an attendee of a meeting. "News articles and reportage stating that I have been named as an accused in a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate are factually wrong, incorrect, motivated and appear to be propaganda to harm my reputation and credibility by misleading and using the media. I wish to clarify that I have not been named as an accused or as a suspect, or even as a witness, in any of the complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing investigation," Raghav said issuing a statement.

Kejriwal was the latest to be summoned by the CBI in the liquor probe in which AAP's Manish Sisodia was arrested in February. The AAP government has been accused of taking bribes in exchange for undue favours to some liquor companies in the now-scrapped excise policy.

