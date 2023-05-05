Delhi Police arrest food company CMD for cheating

Delhi Police on Thursday said they had arrested the chief managing director (CMD) of a food manufacturing and distribution company in a case of cheating and fraud that was registered with their economic offences wing (EOW). The Delhi Police said that the EOW unit on Thursday arrested Kewal Krishan Kumar, CMD of Shakti Bhog Food Ltd. (Image for representation)

“The accused and other directors of the company had issued post dated cheques to the tune of ₹10 crore against purchase of raw material from the complainant. Later, these cheques got dishonoured as they were issued by their company which was already under liquidation and its account was already blocked,” the police said.

The police, however, did not specify who the complainant was and when the case was registered. They said further investigation was underway.