AAP alleges North MCD not distributing mid-day meals

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled North Delhi municipal corporation has failed to distribute mid-day meal ration to about 350,000 children in around 700 schools.

“It is surprising that in the North MCD, not even a single child has been given dry ration under the mid-day meal scheme. It is very shameful that about 3.5 lakh students in about 700 schools are not receiving ration. The North MCD, that was supposed to distribute 2,924 tons of ration, has failed to distribute even 1 kg of it,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, addressing a press conference.

“In the schools run by the Delhi government and the MCDs, mid-day meals are served to the young children. However, due to Covid-19, all schools have remained shut. So, the Delhi government took this initiative to give the children their due share in the form of dry ration by calling their parents and giving it to them. In this regard, all the schools run by the Delhi government made sure to give dry ration to their students last year. This practice is being carried out this year as well,” said Bhardwaj.

The Delhi BJP, however, said that the civic body has already dispatched dry ration to most of its schools and that students will start receiving it in four-five days.

“The North MCD last distributed dry ration to school students in March 2021, after which agreement with the NGO distributing the mid-day meal lapsed and new arrangements took time due to the lockdown. After this new agreement, dry ration in lieu of mid-day meal will be distributed every month,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

“Bhardwaj should first ensure distribution of dry ration in Delhi government schools before accusing the North MCD. Even in Saurabh Bhardwaj’s own GK Assembly constituency, dry ration distribution is erratic,” he added.

North MCD officials did not respond to requests for comment.