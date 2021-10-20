AAP asks for India-Pak match to be called off

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday called for India’s opening T20 World Cup fixture against Pakistan to be cancelled in light of the recent killing of civilians by terrorists in Kashmir.

India and Pakistan’s match for the T20 World Cup is scheduled for October 24.

“The recent attacks in Kashmir and the killing of civilians should be condemned by all parties. Over the past few days we have been witnessing repeated attacks on citizens of India. We are of the opinion that the match between India and Pakistan should not take place,” said Atishi, AAP spokesperson and Kalkaji MLA, on the sidelines of a press conference.