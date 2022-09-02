AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter during KVIC tenure
The broadside at Saxena comes amid a festering war of words with the LG, including a spat over the new excise policy in the national capital.
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Addressing a press conference in the city, AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded legal action against Saxena.
"LG VK Saxena, during his term as KVIC chairman, misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter. In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act 1961," Singh claimed.
He demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter. "Delhi LG can't escape his misdeeds. We will soon be approaching court in the matter because the due process of awarding the contract was not followed," he said, asking, "How can the KVIC chairman give a contract to his relative?"
Also Read | Bengaluru: On octogenarian's death amid floods, AAP leader hits out at BJP
The broadside at Saxena comes amid a festering war of words with the LG, including a spat over the new excise policy in the national capital.
The AAP and the LG also squabbled after Saxena returned some files to the Delhi government, claiming they were not signed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, as is the norm.
On Thursday, Saxena hit out at Kejriwal saying 'flagging anomalies in excise policy' and 'files not being signed by CM' were a part of his duty. Saxena in a series of tweets, accused Kejriwal of 'diversionary tactics and false accusations'.
-
Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak rearrested on charges of hiking food prices
Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak was re-arrested for his alleged involvement in manipulating the prices of essential commodities in Meghalaya's Tura town, police said on Thursday. The elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council from Tura constituency and a senior leader of the BJP was re-arrested, and he was granted five days police custody, West Garo Hills superintendent of police Vivekananda Singh said.
-
Teacher burns 3-yr-old child’s private parts for urinating in underpants, booked
In a shocking incident, a teacher in an Aaganawadi daycare centre in Karnataka's Tumkur district brutally burned the genitals of a 3-year-old boy. Police officials informed the horrific crime took place on Monday and the FIR was filed on Friday. The teacher has been identified as Rashmi, and has been booked under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 and also under Section 285 IPC, Superintendent of Police Rahulkumar Shahapurwad informed.
-
India’s gallantry awards, awardees now on display at Rajouri Garden metro station
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has installed a permanent exhibition titled 'Veerta aur Vikas' at the Rajouri Garden metro station, dedicated to the gallantry award recipients of the Indian armed forces. The exhibition, inaugurated by DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar on Thursday, is spread over 100 feet and also showcases the Delhi metro's journey in addition to having 13 panels with details on India's gallantry awards and awardees.
-
Bihar: Amid floods, locals take patient to hospital on makeshift boat | Watch
The incident happened in Bhagalpur district, which has been one of the worst-hit regions in the eastern state as the water level of Ganga and Kosi rivers are increasing simultaneously. The water level of Ganga breached the danger mark in Bhagalpur on Wednesday, according to a report by Livehindustan. Meanwhile, the level already increased in Sultanganj and Pirpainti districts three days earlier (last Sunday).
-
Husband sets wife afire after failing to push her off terrace in Odisha
A 25-year-old woman was battling for her life with 30% burns after her husband allegedly set her on fire on Thursday evening after failing to push her off from the terrace of their house in Odisha's Ganjam district. As per the 2021 National Crime Records Bureau data, Odisha ranked sixth in dowry deaths with 293 cases. The crimes against women rose by 23% in Odisha last year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics