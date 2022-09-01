Bengaluru: On octogenarian's death amid floods, AAP leader hits out at BJP

An 86-year-old man died of a heart attack in his house in the Rainbow Drive Layout area in Bengaluru’s Sarjapura Road after his family failed to shift him to a hospital since the entire neighbourhood had been inundated due to heavy rain.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Mahadevapura Assembly president, Ashok Mruthyunjaya asked the local BJP MLA, Aravind Limbavali, who is responsible for the loss of life.

“86 year old Srinivasa Ramarao dies of heart attack at his flooded house in Rainbow layout of Doddakannelli Family could not shift him to hospital immediately. ArvindLBJP who is responsible for the loss of life. Pls answer”.

Ramarao, who lives in the Rainbow Drive layout with his family, suffered a heart attack at his home on Tuesday. As there was water everywhere, he had to be taken in an inflatable boat to the layout's main entrance. But, the doctor at the hospital declared him dead, according to media reports.

Torrential rain has led to massive waterlogging and heavy traffic congestion in the tech city, besides other teething issues. Like every other monsoon, the showers have uncovered the shaky infrastructure of the southern state disrupting daily life by blocking roads along various routes.

As the city is facing a flood-like situation, chief minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai convened a meeting with officials at his residence on Wednesday and directed the officials to "mercilessly" remove properties blocking rainwater flow.

“Our Municipal Corporation officers have identified 10 bottlenecks. In a day or two, the demolition drive will start. We have told the officers to be merciless while implementing the drive without attending to any phone calls," Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

