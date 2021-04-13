Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP, BJP face off over contract to security firm
AAP, BJP face off over contract to security firm

Aam Aaadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that EDMC has signed a contract worth crores of rupees with a company blacklisted by the erstwhile MCD in 2010.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 02:35 AM IST
AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Senior Aam Aaadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday alleged that the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has signed a contract worth crores of rupees with a company blacklisted by the erstwhile MCD in 2010.

Reacting to the allegations, the BJP said the same company which is involved in hiring security guards and other staff has been given contracts by many Delhi government departments.

Bharadwaj alleged that Well Protect Manpower Services Pvt Ltd, which was penalised by the high court, was being given contracts by the MCD. “In 2010, a private security company was investigated, which had dealings with Delhi Nagar Nigam (MCD) amounting to crores of rupees... This company was then blacklisted by the MCD... The East MCD has signed a contract with the company in March,” he said.

Manoj Kumar, director, Well Protect Manpower Services Pvt Ltd, dismissed the allegations, and said: “The ban on my company was lifted within 1.5 years.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “AAP cleverly ignored the fact that the same company has security contracts with dozens of Delhi government departments... It got the contract from East DMC in an open contract; the computerised system would not have cleared the tender document if it was blacklisted.”

