AAP, BJP in fierce war of words over Sisodia probe

New Delhi: Manoj Tiwari, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Northeast Delhi, on Monday called deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s visit to Rajghat before going to Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters for questioning as theatrics.

Referring to the procession by Aam Aadmi Party leaders till the CBI headquarters, Tiwari said it was nothing but “celebration of corruption” by the ruling party in Delhi.

Hitting out at Sisodia, Tiwari said, “On Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal didn’t have time to visit Rajghat. They didn’t even pay tribute before a photograph of Gandhi ji. But today, when Sisodia was called for questioning by the CBI about his involvement in the liquor scam, he went to Rajghat to pray. This is nothing but drama.”

On October 2, Sisodia was the only senior Delhi government representative present who attended the function, but he left early. Delhi’s lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena wrote to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 3 alleging “dereliction of duties and responsibilities” over his absence from official programmes at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on October 2, and said that these amounted to “serious breach of protocol and deliberate disrespect and insult to the President”.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta hit out at chief minister Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia with Bhagat Singh. Gupta said, “Kejriwal has insulted Bhagat Singh by comparing Sisodia, who is an accused in the excise policy scam, with him.”

The BJP, which has been opposing the liquor policy since it was announced by the AAP government in November last year, said that the party has not answered any of the questions raised by it on the policy. the central agency is probing alleged irregularities in the policy. Sisodia is an accused and was asked to appear for questioning on October 17.

“The BJP has been raising questions regarding the liquor policy scam for months now, but Kejriwal and Sisodia both have not answered,” the former Delhi BJP chief said. “Why was the commission of liquor companies increased from 2% to 12%? They don’t have answers to basic questions.”

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, said the investigation into the alleged liquor scam is not a “political battle”.

“Sisodia is an accused in the scam of thousands of crores in implementing the liquor policy. The investigation was recommended by the chief secretary of his own government,” Bidhuri said. ”This incident should have embarrassed AAP leaders that their deputy chief minister has to appear before the CBI on corruption charges, but they are showing it as a big victory. He had to appear before the CBI as per the legal process. What effect will all this gimmick have on the public?This is a shameful and despicable act.”

An AAP spokespoerson did not comment on the matter.