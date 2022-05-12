AAP, BJP spar over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is intent on destroying Delhi in the garb of clearing the city of encroachments, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Thursday, a claim the saffron party dismissed.
Addressing a press conference, Saurabh Bhardwaj, the AAP’s Greater Kailash MLA, accused the BJP of trying to “uproot” the lives of “millions of Delhi residents”.
“Corrupt BJP leaders, who have enabled unsanctioned constructions by charging exorbitant bribes, should have their homes demolished first. The AAP demands that MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi] elections be held at the earliest so that Delhi residents can choose their desired government to run the body. The subsequently elected MCD must take decisions regarding these demolitions,” Bharadwaj said.
“BJP has been in power in MCD for the past 15 years. Who allowed these illegal settlements and encroachments in the first place? The BJP openly enabled these unauthorised settlements,” he added.
Citing a document he said was the MCD’s demolition action plan, Bhardwaj said the civic body’s targets for the anti-encroachment programme included “Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital Road in Malviya Nagar.”
“I ask Adesh Gupta, where in this locality do these unauthorised settlers live? I go there everyday, but I am not aware of any such settlements. It further mentions Qutub Institutional Area, Gautam Nagar, PVR Saket D-Block. This list even includes the name of the very place I was born and brought up in – Chirag Delhi Main Road, which is well known to be inhabited by Jat and Brahmin populations,” he said.
After listing a few more areas purportedly selected for anti-encroachment action, Bhardwaj added, “Reading this absurd list of locations gives the impression that [Delhi BJP chief] Adesh Gupta and his team that issued the order do not live in Delhi,” Bharadwaj said.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Bhardwaj used “undignified” language against Gupta.
“The effect of the bulldozer acting against Bangladeshi and Rohingya is visible on the minds of AAP leaders who are losing control on their speech and have started addressing their BJP opponents in the most undignified language,” said Kapoor.
-
Govt extends anti-open burning campaign by another month: Minister
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the government will extend its anti-open burning campaign by a month until June 13. This will be the campaign's second phase. Rai said that as part of the campaign's first phase-- which lasted from April 12 to May 12-- government officials inspected 5,241 sites, and issued 23 notices and challans and prosecuted six people.
-
Civic bodies remove encroachments across Delhi
New Delhi: Rampant encroachments on the roadside in several parts of the city were removed during the ongoing drive against illegal structures by the municipal corporations on Thursday with civic bulldozers being seen in action in areas such as KN Katju Marg in Rohini, Prem Nagar, Khyala and Dilshad Garden. North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel said two bulldozers, eight dumper trucks and around 28 other trucks were used to remove the debris from the 1.5-km-long stretch.
-
Health dept paper leak case: Mahesh Botle granted bail, walks out of jail
Joint director of National Health Mission in Mumbai, PUNE Mahesh Botle, was released from jail after he secured bail in the second case that he was arrested in during the government recruitment exam malpractices crackdown by the Pune police cybercrime cell in December 2021. The order was passed by additional sessions Judge Patravale on Tuesday and made available on Wednesday with defence lawyers Hrishikesh Subhedar, Neeraj Mahajan, and Rushikesh Thakare.
-
Protests erupt at demolition drive in south-east Delhi, AAP MLA arrested
Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday after local residents protested against a demolition drive in southeast Delhi's Kanchan Kunj, with some pelting stones at the civic and police officials, who responded with a brief lathi charge, officials and eyewitnesses said. The drive by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation was the latest in a crackdown across the Capital against illegal setups and construction.
-
Prof Karbhari Kale to hold additional charge till SPPU VC is appointed
PUNE As the tenure of the current vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University will come to an end on May 19, the additional charge will be given to Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad. Prof Karmalkar is retiring on May 19 and it was expected that before he retires, the selection process for the new VC would have started at least two months ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics