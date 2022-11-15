AAP, BJP take potshots at each other in MCD campaign songs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday launched campaign songs for the upcoming municipal corporation elections, scheduled for December 4.

In its song, the BJP, which has run the civic body for 15 years, highlights the work done by the party as well as the central government, and corners the AAP-led Delhi government on air pollution, pollution in the Yamuna and corruption. Meanwhile the AAP, in its song, largely touches on the issue of sanitation in Delhi and projects chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as the solution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP song, which has been sung by North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, was released by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, leader of opposition in the state assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and other leaders at a function at the Delhi BJP office.

“We are going to win the MCD elections again with the full support of the public,” said Gupta.

Bidhuri claimed that the BJP will win more than 200 out of the 250 seats going to the polls. “The BJP has given tickets to party workers on the ground, and candidates who work among the public. We have full faith that on the strength of the works of the corporation and the (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government, we will be able to win the elections for a fourth time,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The work the Modi government and the BJP-ruled corporation have done is because the people reposed faith in the BJP, and with the blessings of the public, we are going to win the corporation elections once again because our mantra is service,” Tiwari said.

Launching the AAP song, titled ‘Janta Ki Taiyyari Hai, Kejriwal Ki Baari Hai’ (the people are ready, this isd Kejriwal’s turn), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of failing to clean the Capital.

“MCD’s primary task was to keep Delhi clean. However BJP colossally failed to perform its duty. People gave one chance to CM Arvind Kejriwal and he transformed education, healthcare, gave free electricity, sent elderly for free pilgrimage, while BJP only gave garbage mountains during its reign in MCD. If Kejriwal could bring so much progress in five years, why couldn’t BJP-ruled MCD do anything?” Sisodia said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song has been sung by AAP legislator Dilip Pandey, while the lyrics have been written by Lokesh Singh, a cultural cell functionary from the party’s Bihar state unit. A flash mob team danced to the song when it was launched at the AAP headquarters.

“In the upcoming MCD election, only one slogan is echoing across Delhi and that is ‘MCD me bhi Kejriwal’. People are extremely fed up with BJP and they are raising this slogan with zeal... Piles of garbage are lying around every street of Delhi. Stray animals are roaming on the streets. All the lanes are damaged,” Sisodia said, promising to fix all these issues if AAP comes to power in the civic body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To be sure, the AAP releases a campaign song before each election, which is used at all rallies, public meetings, election vehicles, and other platforms by party leaders.