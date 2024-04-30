AAP candidate Mahabal Misra shares plan for West Delhi

Former MP Mahabal Mishra, the Congress candidate from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, talks about his plans for the seat, the poorvanchali voters in his constituency, his switch from the Conress to the Aam Aadmi Party and the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. He spoke to HT’s Hemani Bhandari and Jasjeev Gandhiok, edited excerpts: Mahabal Misra (HT Photo)

What are the issues of west Delhi that you would like to address on priority if you win?

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

People still remember my work in the area when I a Congress MP from the seat in 2009. I played an integral role in the making of Asia’s largest Ayurvedic Hospital in Najafgarh (Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan which started in 2009), Dada Dev Hospital in Palam, a super specialty hospital in Janakpuri, Dilli Haat, several dispensaries, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College in Dwarka, and most importantly, getting Metro connectivity up to Najafgarh. But, the area still faces a number of problems. I will work on getting a university campus opened in West Delhi. Parking is also a huge problem in Delhi. I will also get colleges and a stadium built in the area. I will also work on programmes for upliftment of women and youngsters.

How’s this election different from 2014 and 2019?

I think change is in the air. It’s not like 2014 and 2019. People have realised that this is “jumle ki sarkaar”. People have understood that all the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are meant only for winning elections, and nothing is implemented on the ground. On the other hand, whatever chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promises has promises, has become a reality. All promises such as free water and power, mohalla clinics, free diagnostic tests, good education...all have been fulfilled. The BJP had promised jobs for two crore youngsters and MSP to the farmers. They have failed to fulfil their promises. They are still raising religion and caste. Hope the youth will think and make an informed choice.

But even your party talks about “Ram Rajya” and holds recitation of Hanuman Chalisa

Yes, but we do not demean other religions. I have been going to Ayodhya for the last 40 years with my family – much before the BJP made it a political issue. We don’t publicise it. They have made a song titled, “Jo Ram Ko Laya Hai…Usko hum layenge”. Someone should ask them; can anyone bring Ram? He is the almighty.

How do you see your competition, Kamaljeet Sehrawat?

I have served in the army. I have been a councillor, three time-MLA and an MP. For 12 years, I worked with DDA and played a key role designing of Delhi’s Master Plan 2020. There’s a huge difference in our experiences and people can understand that. She is new and will have learn before she can start executing her plans. I will implement my plans from the day I get elected.

How do you think Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest will impact these elections?

I believe it will bring us sympathy votes. People are sad that the man who used to help them has been put in jail. People know that he has been jailed illegally and wrongfully. Also, the man who was taking education to new levels, Manish Sisodia,has also been wrongfully arrested. Satyendra Jain as well. It’s clear that the arrests are strategic because if Kejriwal would have gone among the people, it would have a huge impact.

What plans do you have for the urban and rural voters in West Delhi?

I am fighting the elections on the plank of development for all sections --- the youngsters, women. I am also raising the issue how the Baba Saheb’s Constitution has become a laughing stock under BJP rule. No one can speak against the government because they are stifling dissent by misusing agencies such as CBI or ED.

There’s a significant number of Poorvanchali voters in Delhi and you are from Bihar. Will it work in your favour?

This is the second generation Poorvanchali voters. They are not just labourers. They are educated and can think about their future. They will vote for people who promise to work for the development of their children.