Delhi: AAP, Congress protest against India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Women workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday held a protest at the party headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, urging the public to boycott the game. AAP supporters protesting in CP on Sunday evening. (X-AAP)

Amid heavy security deployment, protesters smashed televisions and held sindoor as a sign of supporting “Operation Sindoor”. Later in the night, some workers also held a protest outside the outlets livestreaming the match in Connaught Place.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and national secretary Abhishek Dutt also held a candlelight vigil and protest at the wall of honour located in south Delhi’s Defence Colony. Participants raised slogans against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan.

“In Pulwama, our 26 countrymen were killed by Pakistanis. It has not even been six months and cricket is being played with them. Country should come first. This is backstabbing the 140 crore Indians,” Dutt said. Twenty six lamps were lit at the wall in memory of Pahalgam victims.

In a post on X, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “Playing a match with Pakistan is treason against the country and every Indian is angry about it.”

Senior party leader Manish Sisodia said Prime Minister Modi had himself declared that talks and terrorism cannot go together. “Have the flames of Operation Sindoor cooled so quickly that cricket matches are being played with the same terrorists?” he posed on X.

AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said when the BJP was in the opposition, it would always demand a boycott of cricket matches with Pakistan. “But now, when they are in power, they are allowing the match with Pakistan within a few months of the Pahalgam terror attack.”