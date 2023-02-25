AAP councillor from Bawana defects to BJP

A few minutes before the crucial standing committee election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi began on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from Bawana, Pawan Sehrawat, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that he felt “suffocated” due to “corruption” in the party. Councillor Pawan Sehrawat, being welcomed by BJP councillors during the election of members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi standing committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

Sehrawat also alleged that he was distressed because AAP councillors were “instructed” (he did not say by whom) to create a ruckus in the MCD House meeting during the election.

AAP leaders did not comment on Sehrawat’s move despite queries by HT.

Sehrawat joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s working president Virendra Sachdeva and state general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

While his arrival in the House prompted welcoming slogans by the BJP, when he voted later in the chamber, he was met with the taunts of “gaddar” (traitor) by AAP councillors.

Sachdeva alleged that AAP’s councillors are upset with the party’s “dictatorial attitude”. “They are forced to leave the party one by one. The arrival of Pawan Sehrawat to the BJP family will strengthen our presence in the rural areas of Delhi.”

The addition of Sehrawat’s vote is crucial because it can help the BJP secure the Narela zone and one additional standing committee seat during the zonal election.

The Narela zone comprises 16 councillors — after the December 7, 2022 election, there were 10 AAP councillors, 5 BJP councillors and one independent councillor there. The lieutenant governor then nominated four aldermen from Narela zone, and the independent, Gajender Daral, also joined the BJP. The addition of Sehrawat now tips the balance in the favour of BJP with 11 votes while AAP has nine.

The powerful standing committee comprises 18 members — six elected directly and 12 elected from zonal committees. With Sehrawat's switch, the BJP has the advantage in six zones to AAP’s five. In one zone, the Congress may play a decisive role as it can push either the BJP or the AAP across the line.