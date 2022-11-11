AAP dares BJP to present report card of its rule in civic bodies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not fulfilling its promise of reducing the garbage at Delhi’s landfill made ahead of the 2017 civic polls. It also dared the BJP to come up with a report card of its rule in the Delhi’s civic bodies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP MLA Atishi said that the height of the mountains of garbage (landfills) has only increased under the BJP’s rule at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). “The areas where the landfill sites are located stink all the time and even the water there is contaminated. Residents who live nearby suffer from several diseases,” Atishi said at a press conference.

“They didn’t fulfil the promise of cleaning of markets during the night. Property tax has been increased by 34% and mutation charges have been hiked,” she said.

The BJP, however, rejected the AAP’s contention, and added that the party has already released a commitment letter for the MCD polls even as the AAP was yet to share its manifesto. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “BJP has not released its manifesto, it has released a commitment letter to the slum dwellers to provide them homes. BJP recently provided flats to over 3,000 slum dwelling families in Kalkaji,” said Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Atishi responded that ahead of the 2020 assembly elections, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal presented his government’s report card to the people and asked them to vote for AAP only if the party had worked for them. “I challenge the BJP to come out and seek votes from the people in a similar manner, ask people to vote for you on your merit, if you dare to,” said Atishi.

In a separate press conference, AAP’s trade wing convener Brijesh Goyal said the business community will vote overwhelmingly for the AAP in the December 4 MCD polls.

“When the AAP will form the government in MCD, we will address all pending issues of the 20 lakh traders in Delhi. Traders usually never openly participate in politics, but they are contacting the Aam Aadmi Party saying they want to join the AAP trade wing. The Aam Aadmi Party will give tickets to traders for MCD elections and induct them into the party,” Goyal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}