“AAP failed to deliver”: BJP drive to point out Delhi govt’s ‘shortcomings’
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit on Wednesday announced a ‘Pol Khol’ door-to-door campaign between May 15 and 30 to inform people about the “failure of the AAP government in Delhi to deliver on its promises”.
Speaking at the event organised at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “Kejriwal is always pointing out the shortcomings of the central government, but what has he done to clean up the Yamuna? Or fix mohalla clinics that are in a bad condition? During the peak of Covid wave, the mohalla clinics were totally ineffective -- there was no facility for testing and even medicines were not available. Whether it is air pollution or Yamuna pollution, the Kejriwal government has done nothing except making tall claims,” said Gupta.
BJP leaders said the campaign will focus on 10 key issues, including unemployment, health, education, water, Yamuna pollution and pension, among others.
AAP spokespersons did not respond to requests seeking a comment. However, the party has time and again alleged rampant corruption and financial mismanagement in the BJP-ruled MCDs, and the poor state of schools in states where the saffron party is in power.
Pandit Birju Maharaj honoured at Pracheen Kala Kendra’s baithak
Pracheen Kala Kendra has organised its 272nd baithak in which Pandit Birju Maharaj's son, grandson and granddaughter-in-law had dance performances. The event was organised at the ML. Koser Indoor Auditorium of the Kendra. The baithak was held to honour Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was awarded the Guru ML Koser Award by the Kendra in the year 2011 . Tribhuvan Maharaj and Rajni Maharaj also performed a duet. Kendra registrar Shobha Kausar honoured the artists.
Chandigarh’s Nature Interpretation Centre off the ground
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday inaugurated a Nature Interpretation Centre in Kansal forest area at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. The centre, developed by UT department of forests and wildlife, has been established to meet the general curiosity of visitors on the subject of wildlife apart from imparting knowledge and acting as an information source of nature education.
Bar Body seeks better security measures at Punjab and Haryana HC
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has written to the high court administration, seeking measures to secure the premises. The letter, addressed to the high court security committee chairman, comes after the Chandigarh Police found an abandoned scooter in the chambers of lawyers and established that it was stolen.
Chandigarh police detain four men claiming to be CBI sleuths
In high drama near Bapu Dham Colony light point on Tuesday night, the Chandigarh Police detained four men claiming to be CBI officials. Sources in the police said on Tuesday night, they received a call regarding a fight between two parties near Bapu Dham Colony light point. The men claimed that they had gone to the IT Park and rounded up a company's owner. CBI officials did not confirm further action taken.
Was stressed, says cop accused of killing 6-yr-old boy who asked him for money
A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a head constable for repeatedly asking him for money to buy food during the Rath Yatra in Datia, police said on Wednesday. The policeman, Ravi Sharma, who was posted at Police Training Centre in Gwalior, was arrested on Tuesday. When he was interrogated and video footage was shown to him in which the boy was seen asking him something, Sharma allegedly confessed.
