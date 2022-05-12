“AAP failed to deliver”: BJP drive to point out Delhi govt’s ‘shortcomings’

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit on Wednesday announced a ‘Pol Khol’ door-to-door campaign between May 15 and 30 to inform people about the “failure of the AAP government in Delhi to deliver on its promises”.

Speaking at the event organised at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “Kejriwal is always pointing out the shortcomings of the central government, but what has he done to clean up the Yamuna? Or fix mohalla clinics that are in a bad condition? During the peak of Covid wave, the mohalla clinics were totally ineffective -- there was no facility for testing and even medicines were not available. Whether it is air pollution or Yamuna pollution, the Kejriwal government has done nothing except making tall claims,” said Gupta.

BJP leaders said the campaign will focus on 10 key issues, including unemployment, health, education, water, Yamuna pollution and pension, among others.

AAP spokespersons did not respond to requests seeking a comment. However, the party has time and again alleged rampant corruption and financial mismanagement in the BJP-ruled MCDs, and the poor state of schools in states where the saffron party is in power.