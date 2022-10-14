AAP govt to fund Chhath puja celebrations at 1,100 places in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will fund community celebration of Chhath puja, a festival popular largely among people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, at 1,100 places in the Capital. The four-day long festival will be celebrated between October 28-31 where people worship the Sun God.

Due to Covid pandemic the community celebrations of Chhath puja organised at large scale in different parts of the Capital, many of which are funded by the Delhi government, were affected for the last two years. This year the Delhi government has planned to spend ₹25 crore to fund community celebrations at 1,100 places.

“In 2014, the Delhi government funded organisation of Chhath puja at 69 places and spent ₹2.5 crore, in 2022 the Delhi government will fund organisation of Chhath puja at 1,100 places and will spend ₹25 crore,” Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Kejriwal said special arrangements will be made at various places where locals organise community celebration of Chhath puja by making arrangements for tents, light sound system, chair, tables, LED screen, drinking water, security in coordination with Delhi Police, installation of CCTV cameras, mobile toilets, ambulances, and power backup. At many places the Delhi government will also make arrangement for cultural events.

“For two years people had to celebrate Chhath puja under Covid restrictions. After two years people will celebrate the festival on a large scale in the community,” said Kejriwal. He, however, appealed to people to follow Covid guidelines because the Covid pandemic is not yet over. Delhi has lifted fine on mask mandate.

Last week revenue minister Kailash Gahlot directed officials concerned to ensure smooth management of Chhath puja at various places acorss the capital so that devotees do not face problems. A meeting was held on Friday where AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, divisional commissioner and DMs participated to review the preparations.

In Delhi, the revenue department is the nodal department for the celebration of Chhath Puja in a safe, secure and eco-friendly manner with full festivity. The revenue department will make the necessary arrangements for tentage and electrical items; such as tents, chairs, tables, lighting, sound system, CCTV, LED screens, power backup and so on.

The revenue department has decided to ensure the provision for the other required facilities in coordination with other departments of the Delhi government such as the irrigation & flood control department (I&FC) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for clean water arrangements, health department for primary health services and deployment of ambulances, DUSIB for mobile toilet vans (MTVs) and with agencies such as Delhi police and CDV for safety & security, traffic police for traffic management and MCD/NDMC for sanitation and cleanliness.

