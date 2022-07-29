AAP hits out at Centre over unemployment

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday slammed the Centre’s record on employment, citing the data shared by the Union government in the Lok Sabha records, and said that the figures have exposed the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party that it will provide 20 million jobs every year.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Jitendra Singh, minister of state in the ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, said that of the 220.05 million applicants for government jobs between 2014-15 to 2021-22, only 720,000 were recommended for appointment in the central government jobs.

Bharadwaj said, “BJP can’t call this data unverified. They must answer now.”

“A few months back, NSSO data revealed that under BJP’s rule, India is looking at the highest figures of unemployment in the last 45 years. Centre evaded the questions saying the NSSO data was not verified. Now, the data presented in the Parliament is supposed to be verified. Centre cannot run away,” said Bharadwaj.

A BJP spokesperson refused to comment on AAP’s allegations.

