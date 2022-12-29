AAP MLA accuses BJP legislator of slapping MCD worker, shares video as ‘proof’

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar on Thursday accused a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA of slapping a sanitation worker in the national capital. The legislator from Delhi's Kondli constituency shared a video showing a man being abused an slapped. The AAP MLA has alleged that Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma was the one who manhandled the sanitation worker.

“BJP has turned politics into politics of hate. Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma misbehaved and slapped an on duty MCD worker. We need to take action against the hooliganism by the BJP”, Kumar tweeted.

"Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma had asked the sanitation worker for the keys to a room adjacent to a public toilet. Since the worker couldn't give the keys, he was slapped by the BJP MLA,” PTI quoted the MLA.

As soon as the video went viral, the Aam Aadmi Party launched an all out attack on the saffron party lawmaker.“BJP MLA Abhay Verma has insulted the Dalits by abusing a sanitation worker. AAP will write to the Delhi Police Commissioner and get an FIR registered against the MLA. Tomorrow, we will stage a protest outside the BJP MLA's residence”, AAP MLA Rakhi Birla said.Under fire, the BJP MLA rejected the allegations by his AAP counterpart.

“After losing three out of four seats under Laxmi Nagar assembly seat in the MCD polls, the AAP is frustrated. The AAP MLAs have twisted the incident which occurred yesterday. I condemned the shameful act by the AAP MLAs to tarnish my image”, Verma tweeted while sharing a video of an interview he gave to a news channel. The lawmaker said he will file a case against the AAP MLAs.The war of words between the AAP and BJP comes days after the just concluded Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party won 134 seats, ending the saffron party's 15-year-long reign in the civic body.

