AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in Delhi Waqf board graft case

The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan after hours-long questioning of the legislator in connection with irregularities in the Delhi Waqf board.

The ACB's arrest came after it found incriminating material and evidences against Khan during searches conducted in the day on premises of the MLA and his aides.

ACB officials said a total of ₹24 lakh in cash, two illegal arms and ammunition were recovered from two of his associates earlier in the day, an ANI inpsaid.

Earlier, it was reported, the ACB had seized cash worth lakhs, an unlicenced weapon and other documents during a raid at his aide and business partner Hamid Ali's house.

The ACB conducted searches at four locations in Delhi, including at Batla House, Zakir Nagar and Jamia Nagar in connection with the case.

A day ago, Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had tweeted about a notice it had received from the ACB, stating that he had been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.

The anti-corruption branch had earlier written to the Lieutenant Governor's secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.

