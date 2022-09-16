Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s aide raided, cops seize cash worth lakhs and pistol

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s aide raided, cops seize cash worth lakhs and pistol

delhi news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 06:03 PM IST

The raids pertain to a 2020 case related to Amanatullah Khan in connection with alleged irregularities in the Waqf board.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrives at ACB office for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board, in New Delhi, Friday, September 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrives at ACB office for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board, in New Delhi, Friday, September 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
BySharangee Dutta | Reported by Prawesh Lama | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A weapon and cash worth lakhs were seized from an aide of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan during a raid at his place on Friday.

According to available reports, a pistol, 12 lakh in cash and a note-counting machine were recovered from the premises of Khan's aide and business partner Hamid Ali. The items were seized by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Police which is conducting raids at mulptiple locations in Delhi, including Zakir Nagar, Batla House and Jamia Nagar (Joga Bai Extension).

The raids pertain to a 2020 case related to Khan in connection with alleged irregularities in the Waqf board.

The seized items were found from Ali's house in Jamia Nagar. ACB officials said the weapon was a Beretta pistol and it was loaded. Ali is a friend of Khan, and handles the AAP leader's finances.

Khan, meanwhile, is being questioned by the ACB in connection with the case. He was summoned for questioning at 12pm with the case lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2020.

The Okhla MLA, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had earlier tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Topics
aam aadmi party
aam aadmi party

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out