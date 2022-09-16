AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s aide raided, cops seize cash worth lakhs and pistol

A weapon and cash worth lakhs were seized from an aide of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan during a raid at his place on Friday.

According to available reports, a pistol, ₹12 lakh in cash and a note-counting machine were recovered from the premises of Khan's aide and business partner Hamid Ali. The items were seized by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Police which is conducting raids at mulptiple locations in Delhi, including Zakir Nagar, Batla House and Jamia Nagar (Joga Bai Extension).

The raids pertain to a 2020 case related to Khan in connection with alleged irregularities in the Waqf board.

The seized items were found from Ali's house in Jamia Nagar. ACB officials said the weapon was a Beretta pistol and it was loaded. Ali is a friend of Khan, and handles the AAP leader's finances.

Khan, meanwhile, is being questioned by the ACB in connection with the case. He was summoned for questioning at 12pm with the case lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2020.

The Okhla MLA, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had earlier tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.

(With PTI inputs)

