AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat detained during demolition drive in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mukesh Ahlawat was detained for sometime on Tuesday during an anti-encroachment drive that was underway in the Mangolpuri area by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Police said the local MLA was detained to ensure he would not cause disturbance in governtment work. Ahlawat earlier said there was no need for the demolition drive and the civic body should first prove there was encroachment.

“When people have vacated the area, why are they (North MCD) creating inconvenience to them by using bulldozers by surrounding them. We are against it and it should be stopped. They need to prove first that there's encroachment,” Ahlawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sammer Sharma, DCP, Outer District, Delhi Police, said, “The anti-encroachment drive is going on. The local MLA came here and said what's the need for using JCBs. To prevent the situation from getting jeopardised, we have detained the MLA.”

A similar drive was underway in South Delhi's New Friends Colony, day after a massive uproar in Shaheen Bagh that had led to the halting of the exercise.

(With inputs from Delhi bureau)

